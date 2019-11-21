Disney Channel Orders Season Two of ‘The Owl House’

Disney Channel has ordered a second season of animated fantasy-comedy The Owl House, ahead of its series premiere Jan. 10. Dana Terrace created the show, which follows Luz, a teen who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family.

The voice cast includes Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz, Wendie Malick as Ed and Alex Hirsch, creator of Gravity Falls, as King.

The guest voice cast includes Matthew Rhys, Isabella Rossellini and Tati Gabrielle.

The DisneyNOW app will unveil an adventure game set in the supernatural world of The Owl House, where players can join Luz on her mission to become a witch by completing tasks, collecting relics and playing mini-games.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.