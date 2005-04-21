Disney Channel Names Marketing Maven

Disney Channel has named Jill Lindeman vice president, creative director for marketing.

Lindeman will oversee creative direction and on-air promotion for Disney Channel, Toon Disney, Jetix, Playhouse Disney, and ABC Kids, the kids TV block on co-owned ABC network, as well as Disney Channel interstitials.

Reporting to Matt Palmer, SVP, Marketing, Disney Channel, she will also head up creative direction for off-air print production, online development and marketing.

She joins the Disney ABC Cable Networks Group from London, where since 2003 she has been senior account director, creative services, at BBC Broadcast.

