Disney adds three series to Saturday a.m.

Disney's One Saturday Morning is returning to ABC in the fall for its fifth season and the network is adding three new series, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's first-ever animated series.

The One Saturday Morning lineup will kick off the new season on Sept. 15. The new series include Mary-Kate and Ashley in Action and a pair of live-action series from co-owned Disney Channel, Lizzie McGuire and Even Stevens.

The 2001-2002 Saturday morning lineup will start each week at 8 a.m. ET/PT with Disney's Teacher's Pet followed by Disney's Lloyd in Space at 8:30. Back-to-back episodes of Disney's Recess will air from 9-10, followed by newcomer Lizzie McGuire at 10 and Even Stevens at 10:30. Sabrina, The Animated Series will air at 11, followed by Disney's The Weekenders at 11:30 and The New Adventures of Winnie The Pooh at noon. Disney's House of Mouse ends the day at 12:30 p.m. - Joe Schlosser