Dish's 'TV Everywhere' Trademark Application Suspended

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a "notice of suspension"

to Dish Network regarding its application to trademark "TV Everywhere,"

and the agency cited Time Warner Inc.'s prior application to trademark

"On Demand Everywhere" as potentially nullifying the satellite

operator's claim on the term.

Dish declined to comment.

Dish

filed to trademark "TV Everywhere" in September 2009, as first

reported by Multichannel News. At the time, the term was

already being used generically by TV programmers and distributors to

refer to authenticated video services available on devices other than

traditional television sets, including by Time

Warner Inc. chairman CEO Jeff Bewkes.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.

