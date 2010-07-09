Dish's 'TV Everywhere' Trademark Application Suspended
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a "notice of suspension"
to Dish Network regarding its application to trademark "TV Everywhere,"
and the agency cited Time Warner Inc.'s prior application to trademark
"On Demand Everywhere" as potentially nullifying the satellite
operator's claim on the term.
Dish declined to comment.
Dish
filed to trademark "TV Everywhere" in September 2009, as first
reported by Multichannel News. At the time, the term was
already being used generically by TV programmers and distributors to
refer to authenticated video services available on devices other than
traditional television sets, including by Time
Warner Inc. chairman CEO Jeff Bewkes.
