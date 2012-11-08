Dish's TV Everywhere Exec Eisen Departing
Dish Network's lead
executive for online video and TV Everywhere, Bruce Eisen, is leaving the
company effective Friday, Nov. 9.
Eisen, Dish's vice
president of online content development and strategy, said in an email that he
is leaving the company to resume his consulting business, Digital
Advisors.
"To continue to
advance within the company I would have had to move to Denver and, for a
variety of reasons, that just wasn't possible," Eisen wrote in an email to Multichannel
News. He added that he is working on a startup venture but declined to
provide details.
