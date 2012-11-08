Dish's TV Everywhere Exec Eisen Departing

Dish Network's lead

executive for online video and TV Everywhere, Bruce Eisen, is leaving the

company effective Friday, Nov. 9.

Eisen, Dish's vice

president of online content development and strategy, said in an email that he

is leaving the company to resume his consulting business, Digital

Advisors.

"To continue to

advance within the company I would have had to move to Denver and, for a

variety of reasons, that just wasn't possible," Eisen wrote in an email to Multichannel

News. He added that he is working on a startup venture but declined to

provide details.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.