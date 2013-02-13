Dish's Ergen: People Are Cutting the Cord

During an hour-long interview at All Things

D's "D: Dive into Media" conference, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen

argued that consumers are in fact cutting the cord, threatening the foundations

of the pay TV business, and that whole television industry needed to embrace

major changes in their business models.



'Advertising is great'



At

the start of Ergen's interview, the organizers played a new Dish Network ad for

its Hopper with Sling HD DVR that allows consumers to automatically skip prime

time broadcast network shows. The feature has prompted lawsuits by broadcasters

against Dish.





The new ad featured a mock memorial service

for advertising, which the spot noted had been killed off by Dish. But Ergen

responded by saying "I don't want to kill advertising. I think advertising is

great."





He

added, however, that "I don't want to put my head in the sand. The world is

changing" and that consumer don't want "ads that aren't relevant."





With

the Hopper, Ergen argued that they had the ability to insert targeted ads to

different demographic groups and that he would much prefer working with

broadcasters to offer targeted ads.





Ergen

also denied that they had simply instituted the feature to give them leverage

in retransmission consent agreements. "It is not about leverage," he noted.

"It's really about technological change," adding that they were competing with

online companies that could offer more relevant targeted ads.



Cord Cutting Is Happening





Ergen

also had strong words for the pay TV industry. "People are cutting the cord," he

noted, despite the fact that pay TV subscription levels continue to show slight

increases.





"If

that trend is happening, we have to get in front of that."



One key factor driving cord cutting he believes is the rising costs of

programming. "I don't think you can get $100 a month from everyone," he noted,

adding that only Dish and Cablevision have been proponents of a la carte

pricing.



Dish Is Serious About Wireless





The

need for new business models is one reason why Dish is so interested in wireless

and is serious about its bid for Clearwire. It isn't an "illusory" bid, he

noted.





That

spectrum would make it easier for Dish to offer video "inside and outside the

home," Ergen noted.



Isn't Technically Possible To Skip All Cable Net Ads





In

response to a question why Dish was skipping broadcast network ads but not

cable ads, Ergen said it was a technical issue.





Dish

has put all the broadcast content on one satellite transponder. It had the

capability of recording that whole stream onto the Hopper but could not do all

the other channels. "It is a technical limitation," he said.



