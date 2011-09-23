Dish's Blockbuster Bundle Includes Starz, Epix, Other Movie Channels

Dish Network is throwing in access to more than 20 premium movie channels as part of its $10-per-month Blockbuster Movie Pass service, including linear networks and online content from Starz, Epix and Sony Movie Channel.

The Blockbuster Movie Pass service, available for no extra charge to Dish subscribers who sign up for a two-year contract and take the America's Top 200 package, includes a DVD-by-mail service with 100,000-plus titles, 3,000 movies on TV and 4,000 movies on PCs. After the promotional period, the movie package starts at $10 per month for one DVD out at a time.

Blockbuster Movie Pass includes access to the authenticated movie and TV content available from the premium networks as well, according to a Dish spokesman.

In May, Starz Entertainment and The Walt Disney Co. filed separate lawsuits against Dish, alleging the satellite TV operator's offer to give subscribers access to one free year of Starz's premium networks violates the terms of their distribution agreements.

