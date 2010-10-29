Dish/Fox Reach Retrans Deal
Roughly two days before its retransmission consent agreement for more
than two dozen Fox Networks owned and operated stations were set to
expire, Dish Network has reached a carriage deal that not only avoids a
blackout of the broadcast networks, but restores more than 20 cable
channels that have been dark on the satellite giant for nearly one
month.
Fox Networks owned and operated broadcasting stations in 27
markets, including, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago, were set
to go dark to Dish customers at midnight on Nov. 1 if a deal had not
been reached. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but representatives
from both companies said a compromise was reached that both could live
with.
"After prolonged negotiations to reach a fair deal, we're
pleased to enter into a long term agreement with Fox and to assure our
customers that they can continue to enjoy these channels," said Dave
Shull, Senior Vice President of Programming for DISH Network in a
statement. "We thank our customers, our retail and channel partners, and
our employees for their support through these negotiations, which we
believe resulted in a fair deal that reinforces DISH Network's position
as the best value in television."
Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.