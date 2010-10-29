Dish/Fox Reach Retrans Deal

Roughly two days before its retransmission consent agreement for more

than two dozen Fox Networks owned and operated stations were set to

expire, Dish Network has reached a carriage deal that not only avoids a

blackout of the broadcast networks, but restores more than 20 cable

channels that have been dark on the satellite giant for nearly one

month.

Fox Networks owned and operated broadcasting stations in 27

markets, including, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago, were set

to go dark to Dish customers at midnight on Nov. 1 if a deal had not

been reached. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but representatives

from both companies said a compromise was reached that both could live

with.

"After prolonged negotiations to reach a fair deal, we're

pleased to enter into a long term agreement with Fox and to assure our

customers that they can continue to enjoy these channels," said Dave

Shull, Senior Vice President of Programming for DISH Network in a

statement. "We thank our customers, our retail and channel partners, and

our employees for their support through these negotiations, which we

believe resulted in a fair deal that reinforces DISH Network's position

as the best value in television."



