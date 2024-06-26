Dish to Bundle Netflix Free for Existing Customers Who Re-Up for 2 Years

Down to 6.26 million remaining linear satellite TV subscribers as of the end of March, Dish Network will bundle Netflix's $6.99 Standard with ads service free for existing customers who re-up for two years.

“We’re committed to enhancing our customers’ viewing experience by offering them the best content in the most convenient way possible. Our new Dish and Netflix bundle is a testament to that commitment," said "Gary Schanman, executive VP and group president, Dish Video Services, in a statement.

Netflix's reputation as a retention tool is somewhat unsurpassed right now. Recent consumer surveys, such as one conducted by Hub Entertainment Research, describe the streaming service as an essential component of everyday living for many folks, right up there with a mobile phone and home internet subscription.

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

NBCUniversal just tapped into Netflix's bundling potential, offering Standard with ads, Peacock and Apple TV Plus in a $15-a-month package it calls StreamSaver.

For its part, Dish is touting "seamless" integration of Netflix into its UX. "Switching between live TV and Netflix is simple and uncomplicated," Echostar-owned Dish said in its press release Wednesday.

Dish was one of the first pay TV operators to integrate Netflix into the UX of its set-tops, making the streaming service a standard part of Hopper device software starting back in 2014.