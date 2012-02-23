Dish Surprises in Q4

RELATED:

On the heels of a stronger than expected fourth quarter, Dish Network CEO Joe Clayton told analysts this morning that the second largest satellite TV service provider would focus on delivering content across all platforms, bundling satellite video with mobile options in the coming year to continue to drive customer growth.

Dish unveiled a broadband partnership with wireless data service provider ViaSat in December, and has begun to offer a 12 Megabit per second offering to rural homes. In addition, new products like its Hopper whole-home digital video recorder -- also announced in December -- should help drive further customer additions.

Dish, which has been plagued by customer losses in the prior years, seemed to have turned the corner in the fourth quarter, adding 22,000 net new subscribers, soundly beating analysts' consensus estimates of 5,000 net new customers.

