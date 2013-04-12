Dish Stock Rises on T-Mobile Speculation

Dish Network stock rose more than 3% ($1.21) Friday after a

report said the satellite giant had approached T-Mobile USA parent Deutsche

Telekom about a possible merger with the wireless carrier.

Dish closed at $37.3 per share Friday, up $1 or 2.7%, but

the stock had risen as much as 3.3% ($1.21 each) to $37.84 after a

report in Bloomberg News said the second largest satellite television

service provider in the country had approached Deutsche Telekom. Citing unnamed

sources, Bloomberg said Dish approached Deutsche Telekom about a deal before

April 10, the day the German telecommunications giant sweetened

its bid for U.S. wireless carrier Metro PCS. According to Bloomberg, any

deal for T-Mobile USA would happen after the Metro PCS deal closes and "only

after verifying that a separate deal with Sprint-Nextel isn't feasible."

While Dish declined to comment, a pursuit of T-Mobile USA

would be in line with Dish chairman Charlie Ergen's wireless spectrum strategy.

Dish has snapped up about $3 billion in wireless licenses over the past several

years and launched an unsolicited $5

billion bid for Clearwire's spectrum in January. While the

Clearwire deal appears to be on the skids - the WiMax company exercised

an $80 million loan agreement with its majority shareholder Sprint-Nextel

in February, a move that Dish had earlier said would cause it to withdraw its

bid.

