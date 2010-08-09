Dish Stock Plunges

RELATED: Mixed Q2 for Dish

Dish Network shares fell more

than 10% in early trading Monday, after the second largest satellite

TV service provider in the country reported a loss of 19,000 customers

in the second quarter, a result that some investors feared could be

a signal of future declines.

Dish stock was priced at $18.63

per share in early afternoon Monday, down $2.21 per share or 10.6%.

The customer losses come after

strong subscriber growth from its chief rival - No. 1 satellite TV service

provider DirecTV, which last week reported U.S. subscriber additions

of about 100,000 customers. The Dish losses come after four consecutive

quarters of customer growth. But investors apparent feared that the

declines could signal a return to the big losses of 2008, when the satellite

giant lost a total of 102,000 customers for the year, its first ever

full year of subscriber declines.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com