Dish, Sprint Begin Due Diligence

Dish Network's month-long attempt to acquire Sprint Nextel

moved a step forward Monday after the wireless giant said it had received a waiver

of various provisions in its merger agreement with Softbank that would allow it

to conduct due diligence discussions with the satellite TV service provider.

In a statement late Monday, Sprint said the waiver will

permit the company and its representatives to furnish non-public information

concerning Sprint to Dish and to engage with Dish in discussions and

negotiations regarding its $25.5

billion proposal made on April 15. Prior to furnishing non-public

information to Dish, Sprint will enter into a confidentiality agreement with

Dish.

While Sprint's board of directors has the right to terminate

its existing agreement with Softbank if it receives what it deems a superior

proposal, the board stressed in a statement that it "has not determined that

the Dish proposal in fact constitutes a Superior Offer under the existing

merger agreement, and there can be no assurance that the Dish proposal will

ultimately lead to a Superior Offer. The Sprint Board of Directors has not

changed its recommendation with respect to, and continues to support, the

company's pending transaction with SoftBank."

The board added that it will continue to evaluate the Dish

proposal and discuss the proposal with Dish and SoftBank, as appropriate.

In a statement, Dish saw the move as a positive sign.

"We look forward to engaging in full due diligence and

continued discussions with Sprint. We remain confident that this process will

confirm the superiority of our proposal, the reasoning behind our synergy

projections and our vision for a competitively superior Dish-Sprint," Dish

Chairman Charlie Ergen said in a statement.