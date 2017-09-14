Dish Responds to Areas Hit By Hurricane Irma

Dish Network is continuing its efforts to help communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina damaged by Hurricane Irma, deploying nearly 150 technicians from across the country to help with local recovery efforts in the coming days.



Hurricane Irmamade landfall on Sept. 10 in the Florida Keys and cut a path of destruction through several communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as high winds, torrential rains, storm surges and flooding caused billions of dollars in damage and at last count cost 31 lives.



The technicians will restore and install Dish services as neighborhoods are declared safe and power becomes available. For customers, Dish has implemented standard procedures to assist in the wake of natural disasters. Customers in areas impacted by Irma can call Dish Customer Service at 800-333-DISH (888-599-DISH in Spanish) for special services, including to pause service and accounts and to waive installation fees when a customer is ready to resume service.



Customers can reach Dish Customer Service seven days a week.



For more, go to multichannel.com.



(Photo via The National Guard’s flickrand courtesy of the Florida National Guard. Image uploaded on Sept. 11, 2017 and used perCreative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit the 16x9 aspect ratio.)