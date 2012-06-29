Dish to Replace AMC Networks on Saturday Night

There will be no 11th hour reconciliation in the contract contretemps between Dish Network and AMC Networks.

The No. 2 DBS provider today issued a release proclaiming new channel positions for the services that will replace AMC, IFC and WeTV come late Saturday night.

Dish will slide HDNet Movies into AMC's channel 130 slot, while Style will be found at channel 128, where WE tv currently resides. HDNet, which next week is expected to morph into entertainment and music channel AXS.TV, a a joint venture of Mark Cuban, AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media and Creative Artists Agency, will run on Channel 131. IFC is currently positioned at channel 393.



