Dish Offering iPad 2 to New Hopper Subscribers

Dish Network, touting its TV Everywhere capabilities, said

a new promotion is offering new subscribers the choice of an iPad 2 instead of

first-year programming discounts to new customers who sign up for the Hopper

with Sling Whole-Home DVR and a minimum of the America's Top 120 programming

package with 24-month contract.

The customary programming promotion would knock $20 a month

off the price of America's Top 120 for the first year, according to Dish. The

tablet Dish is offering as an alternative is the 16-GB black iPad 2 with

enabled Wi-Fi, which retails for $399 on Apple's website.

Dish notes viewers with the Hopper plus either a Wi-Fi

connection or the Hopper Transfers app can watch live TV, DVR recordings and

on-demand shows on the iPad tablet. The offer runs from May 22 through Sept.

18, the satellite-TV provider said.

Dave Shull, executive vice president and chief

commercial officer at Dish, said in a release: "Hopper transforms consumers'

computers, smartphones and tablets, into TVs allowing them to watch, anytime,

anywhere. Now, with our Hopper and iPad offer, for the first time ever we've

bundled together everything people need for the true TV Everywhere experience.

Providing this device ensures new customers can fully experience all the

benefits Hopper offers."