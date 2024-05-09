Dish Network‘s Pay TV Business: ’A Melting Ice Cube … on a Hot Day’
With Sling TV subscribers dropping below 2 million for the first time in seven years, Dish’s pay TV engine can no longer keep the larger EchoStar enterprise afloat, analyst says
Launched in February 2015 as the first virtual MVPD, Sling TV surpassed 2 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2017 and peaked in Q3 2019, with 2.686 million customers.
Since then? Downhill pretty much all the way.
Parent company EchoStar this week reported the loss of 135,000 Sling TV customers in the first quarter, dropping the base to 1.92 million. It's the first time since that fateful Q3 of 2017 that Sling has been below 2 million customers. Sling TV is now shrinking at an annual rate of 8.6%
In the larger drama of Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar empire trying to complete the buildout of a national 5G wireless network and avoid bankruptcy, Sling TV remains only a bit player.
Also read: Ergen’s EchoStar Concedes ‘Substantial Doubt’ About Its Future
But the subscriber attrition works against the very dynamic which might save EchoStar and its Dish Network subsidiary — cash flow.
With Dish satellite TV also dropping 213,000 customers in Q1 and shrinking at an annual rate of 11.8%, “the Dish Network business is a melting ice cube. On a hot day,” equity analyst Craig Moffett wrote.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Dish's pay TV revenue fell 8.3% in the first quarter.
“With just 6.3M remaining satellite subscribers and 1.9M Sling TV subscribers, Dish’s pay TV business simply isn’t large enough to be the cash generation engine that keeps the larger enterprise afloat,” Moffett added.
Sling TV is the cheapest of the major full-service vMVPDs, and it hasn't raised prices since October 2022. Google’s YouTube TV has added more than 3 million customers over the last two years, but the rest of U.S. vMVPD market has stopped growing.
Disney reported this week that Hulu Plus Live TV lost 100,000 customers from January through March and has only grown by 100,000 subscribers in the last year. Fubo's base is up nearly 20% year over year, but it also lost 100,000 customers in the first quarter.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!