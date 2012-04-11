Dish Names Moorhead CMO

Dish Network said Wednesday it has named former Procter & Gamble executive James Moorhead senior VP and chief marketing officer.

Moorhead will report to Dish CEO Joe Clayton and will be responsible for marketing, advertising, public relations and market research.

Moorhead has spent the past 11 years at Procter & Gamble, most recently leading strategy and marketing for a diverse portfolio of Gillette products. Before assuming these responsibilities, Moorhead oversaw the Old Spice brand and is credited with the brand's revival and market leadership position. For this work, Brandweek editors named him as the 2010 Grand Marketer of the Year and Advertising Age named him to the 2011 Creativity 50.

"Dish is committed to building a premier brand in the industry," Clayton said in a statement. "James has the marketing experience, the energy and, most importantly, the imagination to help lead our commercial transformation."

Moorhead takes over for interim CMO Vivek Khemka who will return to his previous position leading the satellite giant's product management organization and reporting to Clayton.

"I want to be a part of shaping the future of how American households will receive their video, broadband data and voice services," Moorhead said in a statement. "I am excited to lead the marketing organization, and I am confident that Dish has the assets, the vision and the team to change the way America communicates and enjoys entertainment."