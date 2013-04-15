Dish Makes $25.5B Offer for Sprint

Charlie Ergen finally answered all the speculation

surrounding his recent moves to acquire giant piles of cash on Monday,

launching an unsolicited $25.5 billion bid for wireless giant Sprint Nextel.

In a statement issued early Monday morning, Dish said it

would offer $7 per share in cash and stock for the third largest wireless

player in the U.S., consisting of $4.76 in cash and stock (0.059 Dish shares

per Sprint share) representing about 32% in the combined company.

According to Dish, the deal will consist of $17.3 billion in

cash and $8.2 billion in stock. Dish said it will fund the cash portion of the

deal with $8.2 billion of cash on hand and additional debt financing. Barclays

is serving as financial adviser to Dish.

