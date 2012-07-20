Dish Lost 10,000 Subscribers in Q2

Dish Network shed 10,000 net new customers in

the second quarter, far below some analysts' expectations and a substantial

improvement over the 135,000

customers it lost in the same period last year.

Dish, which is expected to release second quarter results

next month, made that revelation in a Securities

and Exchange Commission filing Thursday announcing its intention to issue

debt.

Churn for the period was about 1.6% and gross new customer

additions were 665,000, up from the 572,000 gross additions in the second

quarter of 2011. Credit Suisse media analyst Stefan Anninger had expected Dish

to lose 99,000 net new subscribers in the quarter (analysts' consensus

estimates was for a loss of about 85,000). In a research note, Anninger said

heavy marketing around its multi-room DVR The Hopper likely drove the better

than expected performance.

"It is far too early to call the Hopper a success, but

we are pleased by the 2Q gross adds result, especially since our initial

channel checks had not suggested a strong consumer response to the Hopper, or

strong gross adds for 2Q," Anninger wrote in a research note.

The results don't include the impact from Dish's decision to

drop

AMC Networks cable channels, which the satellite giant dropped on July 1.