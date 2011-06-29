Dish Lights Fuse On 99-Cent Movie Promo

In a promo timed for Independence Day, Dish Network will offer five new releases for 99 cents to satellite TV customers through its Dish Cinema over-the-top video service from July 1 to 7.

Dish noted the films are available to subscribers nearly one month before they're available through Netflix or Redbox. Dish closed its $320 million deal for bankrupt movie-rental chain Blockbuster in April.

The quintet of 99-cent movies: Warner Bros.'s Sucker Punch; New Line's Hall Pass; Paramount Pictures' True Grit; and Columbia Pictures' Battle: Los Angeles and Just Go With It. The titles are available in standard or high definition.

