Dish Helps Customers, Communities Impacted by Harvey

Add Dish Network to the growing list of pay TV service providers offering assistance to customers and communities in South Texas and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Harvey.



For its customers, the satellite TV service has implemented standard procedures to assist in the wake of natural disasters. Customers in areas impacted by Harvey can call Dish Customer Service at 800-333-DISH for special services, including pausing Dish service and account and waived installation fees when a customer is ready to resume service. Customers can reach Dish Customer Service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Dish Cares, the company's citizenship program, partners with Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) and, together, the groups have deployed the Dish Cares/ITDRC mobile command center that is staffed to serve as a coordination hub for first responders in disaster situations.



