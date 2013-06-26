Dish Gives Up on Clearwire

Dish Network threw in the towel on its attempt to acquire

WiMax pioneer Clearwire, officially withdrawing its tender offer for the company

Wednesday.

In a terse statement, Dish said it was withdrawing its offer

"as a result of the recent change in recommendation by Clearwire."

Dish had offered

to pay Clearwire shareholders $3.30 per share for their stock in January, a

move that seemed to trump Sprint

Nextel's $2.97 per share offer for the remaining 49% in the WiMax pioneer

it didn't already own. Sprint

upped the ante to $3.40 per share in May, followed later that month by Dish's

$4.40 per share tender offer. On June 20, Sprint

raised the bar again to $5 per share. Also on that date, a special

committee of Clearwire's board of directors recommended shareholders accept the

Sprint offer.

This makes Dish zero-for-two in its recent

M&A dealings with Sprint. The satellite giant dropped

its $25.5 billion bid for a 100% interest in the wireless carrier on June

18, after a revised bid from SoftBank. The loss of Clearwire now brings into

question what Dish and chairman Charlie Ergen will do with its wireless

spectrum. Reports have speculated that Dish could focus its attention on

pursuing a merger with the nation's largest satellite TV service provider

DirecTV, or on acquiring another wireless company like T-Mobile.