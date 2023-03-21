Dish Gets Judge to Toss Jury's $469 Million Patent Verdict

Eleven days after a Salt Lake City jury awarded parental control tech maker ClearPlay Inc. $469 million in its patent suit against Dish Network, a Utah federal judge threw out the verdict.

Dish said in a statement that it "has stood firm in its belief that it did not infringe ClearPlay's patents, and is gratified by the court's ruling."

ClearPlay, which makes software allowing parents to skip through video content they find objectionable, sued Dish in 2014, alleging that commercial-skipping "AutoHop" features in the pay TV company's Hopper DVR set-tops violate two of its patents.

Dish said in a March 3 filing that its technology works differently from the technology in ClearPlay's patents. No reasonable juror, Dish claimed, would determine infringement.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer sided with Dish and tossed the verdict.