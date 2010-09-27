Dish Exec: Where’sA Business Model?

TV Everywhere services that provide online video

content to pay-TV customers for no extra charge

don’t have a clear path to revenue today, said Dish

Network’s Bruce Eisen during a panel moderated by

B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette.

“I’ve found most of the networks aren’t jumping into

this with two feet. For good reason—there’s no business

model,” Eisen said.

The No. 2 satellite TV operator

launched the DishOnline.

com Website last month with

150,000 videos, a mix of free

content plus TV episodes and

movies available only to paying

customers.

“It’s a value-add for our

customers,” Eisen explained.

“I always thought for a long

time the MVPDs [multichannel

video programming distributors]

can own this business—

it’s theirs to lose—and

I want to make sure Dish

doesn’t lose it.”

Starcom USA’s Director

of Video Innovation Chris

Allen said that no advertisers have approached his

agency to talk about placing ads on TV Everywherestyle

services. Still, he said, spending on online

video advertising overall is increasing as marketers

have started to add online video as part of their media-

buying plans.

“The majority of our customers want to be associated

with television content [online],” Allen said.

“But there hasn’t been a lot of cable content available

to sponsor. As that becomes available, we’ll chase

that down.”