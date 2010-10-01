Dish Drops MSG, MSG Plus
MSG Media pulled MSG Network and MSG Plus from Dish
Network's channel lineup after no deal was reached when their carriage agreement
expired midnight Oct. 1.
MSG and MSG Plus telecast live New York-area NBA and NHL
games of the Knicks, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres.
"We are disappointed with DISH's
decision to drop MSG Network and MSG Plus. DISH has rejected numerous fair and
reasonable proposals at rates, terms and conditions consistent with our deals
with other operators," said Dan Ronayne, executive vice president and general
manager, MSG Networks. "Instead of negotiating for a new agreement, DISH
has decided to deprive their customers of our award-winning networks and their
favorite New York teams."
In June, Dish dropped MSG Media's Fuse music channel and
replaced it with MTV Networks' Palladia.
Dish also lost FX, National GeographicChannel and 19 regional sports networks at midnight Oct. 1 when no deal was
reached in a carriage dispute with Fox.
