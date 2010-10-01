Dish Drops MSG, MSG Plus

MSG Media pulled MSG Network and MSG Plus from Dish

Network's channel lineup after no deal was reached when their carriage agreement

expired midnight Oct. 1.

MSG and MSG Plus telecast live New York-area NBA and NHL

games of the Knicks, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Sabres.

"We are disappointed with DISH's

decision to drop MSG Network and MSG Plus. DISH has rejected numerous fair and

reasonable proposals at rates, terms and conditions consistent with our deals

with other operators," said Dan Ronayne, executive vice president and general

manager, MSG Networks. "Instead of negotiating for a new agreement, DISH

has decided to deprive their customers of our award-winning networks and their

favorite New York teams."

In June, Dish dropped MSG Media's Fuse music channel and

replaced it with MTV Networks' Palladia.

Dish also lost FX, National GeographicChannel and 19 regional sports networks at midnight Oct. 1 when no deal was

reached in a carriage dispute with Fox.