Dish Cuts Blockbuster Rates For Netflix Subs, But Still Isn't Cheaper

Dish Network is offering to "rescue" consumers irate over Netflix's price hike by inviting them to try Blockbuster's DVD-by-mail service with a 30-day free trial -- but the Blockbuster offers are actually priced the same as or higher than the revised Netflix plans.

After the free trial period, Netflix customers who switch to Blockbuster's Total Access service will pay $9.99 per month for one DVD out at a time or $14.99 per month for two out at a time. Ordinarily, those plans are $11.99 and $16.99 per month, respectively.

That's actually higher than Netflix's revised pricing for non-Blu-ray DVD plans. Netflix announced Tuesday it will now charge $7.99 a month for the one DVD out at-a-time plan and $11.99 a month for the two DVDs out at-a-time plan. According to analysts, Netflix is trying to migrate customers to the more profitable streaming-only plan.

