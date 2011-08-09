Dish CEO: Q2 Results "Murky"

In his first conference call with analysts since being named CEO, Dish

Network's Joseph Clayton vowed to turnaround net subscriber losses in

the coming quarters, but remained sketchy on details for the satellite

giant's intentions regarding its Blockbuster retail operations and its

burgeoning wireless assets.

Clayton, who joined Dish

is June, called the satellite giant's second quarter results "murky,"

marred by heavy discounting from competitors, a monthly price increase

it implemented during the quarter and a reduction in marketing spend. As

a result, Dish lost 135,000 net subscribers in the period, well above

analysts' consensus estimates of a loss of 31,000 net customers.

"There

is no question that pay television growth has slowed dramatically,"

Clayton said. "The market is becoming increasingly saturated. Industry

double-digit growth rates have passed."

