Dish To Buy Bankrupt Satellite Firm DBSD For $1 Billion

Dish Network announced plans Monday to acquire DBSD North America, a

hybrid satellite and terrestrial communications company formerly known

as ICO North America that filed for bankruptcy reorganization, for

approximately $1 billion.

DBSD North America, based in Reston,

Va., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2009. Dish is a

creditor to DBSD and had voted against the reorganization plan.

In

December 2010, a federal appeals court ruled against Dish after

determining Dish's interest in blocking the bankruptcy proposal wasn't

to maximize recovery as a creditor but to further its own strategic

interest in DBSD, which is a subsidiary of holding company ICO Global

Communications.

