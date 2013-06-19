Dish Abandons Sprint Bid

Dish Network said late Tuesday that it would not submit a

revised offer for Sprint Nextel, effectively abandoning its pursuit of the

wireless phone giant.

Dish had launched a $25.5

billion bid for Sprint in April, which at the time appeared to be a better

offer than the $20.1

billion offer Sprint had agreed to with Japanese wireless carrier SoftBank.

But after Sprint's board said it would evaluate the Dish offer, and allowing

the

satellite giant to conduct due diligence on the wireless carrier, SoftBank

sweetened its bid for the company to $21.6 billion. The new SoftBank

proposal meant less money for Sprint, but gave more cash to Sprint

shareholders. Sprint's board of directors announced on June 10 that the

SoftBank proposal was superior, but gave Dish until June 18 to come up with a

better bid.

Late Tuesday, Dish said in a statement that it would focus

on its ongoing bid for wireless carrier Clearwire. On Monday, Sprint

sued Dish in Delaware Chancery Court, claiming its Clearwire bid violated

its existing agreements with the WiMax pioneer. Sprint owns 50.2% of

Clearwire's voting shares.

"While DISH continues to see strategic

value in a merger with Sprint, the decisions made by Sprint to prematurely

terminate our due diligence process and accept extreme deal protections in its

revised agreement with SoftBank, among other things, have made it impracticable

for Dish to submit a revised offer by the June 18 deadline imposed by

Sprint," Dish said in a statement. "We will consider our options with

respect to Sprint, and focus our efforts and resources on completing the

Clearwire tender offer."