Disease Outbreak Horror Film ‘The Clearing’ Debuts on Crackle Plus

Original horror film The Clearing debuts June 4 on Crackle Plus. Liam McIntyre and Aundrea Smith star in the movie, about a father who takes his daughter on a weekend camping trip amidst a mysterious disease outbreak.

Sydelle Noel and Steven Swadling are also in the cast.

“Set at the dawn of a zombie apocalypse, The Clearing unfolds amid tensions between Tom (McIntyre) and his wife ( Noel) over his parental responsibilities and the time he spends with his young daughter Mira (Smith). Tom takes Mira on a camping trip, only to discover the impending disaster that leaves the pair trapped in a clearing in the woods, fighting to make it out alive,” is how Crackle describes the film.

Ad-supported streaming site Crackle Plus is part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“For the segment of our audience that loves zombie movies, The Clearing follows in the footsteps of our other horror offerings, such as Office Uprising and the Dead Rising film series,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “This film will deliver an action-packed distraction that our fans are craving right now.”

The film debuted May 25 on the Crackle Channel on Amazon Fire TV devices.

David Matalon directed The Clearing.

“I couldn’t be more excited for The Clearing to have its premiere on Crackle and I’m grateful for their passion and enthusiasm for our movie,” said Matalon. “I’m thrilled to take viewers on this action-packed ride.”