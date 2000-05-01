Discrimination suit

WLWT(TV) news anchor Norma Rashid has sued her station, claiming that age, gender and disability discrimination led to her termination in March. Rashid, who had been with the station since 1983 and once co-anchored with Jerry Springer, says that the station wanted to replace her with a younger woman and that she was treated differently from men at the station. She said the station asked her to agree to cancel her contract and announce that she was leaving voluntarily. She also claimed that the station would not accommodate her heart condition by allowing naps and a lighter workload.

WLWT-TV President and General Manager Rabun Matthews issued a statement that "Norma has not been fired. We have made it clear to Norma, as recently as last week, that we want her to return to work."