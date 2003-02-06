Discovery's Ford resigns
John Ford, a 13-year Discovery Networks U.S. veteran, stepped down Thursday
from his post as president of new media.
It's a job Ford had held for less than one year. Before that, he'd been
Discovery's chief programmer as head of the content group.
When Billy Campell arrived last spring as the new president of Discovery
Networks, Ford moved over to new media. In that position, he presided over the
launch of Discovery's high-definition service, Discovery HD Theater.
"There is no problem with what I'm doing that is causing me to go," Ford
said, adding, "I've done five different jobs in 13 years, and there is a time to
move on."
In his Discovery days, Ford also helmed The Learning Channel and Discovery
Health Channel.
Ford said he doesn't have future plans just yet. Discovery plans to fill his
new-media post in the coming weeks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.