Discovery's Ford resigns

John Ford, a 13-year Discovery Networks U.S. veteran, stepped down Thursday

from his post as president of new media.

It's a job Ford had held for less than one year. Before that, he'd been

Discovery's chief programmer as head of the content group.

When Billy Campell arrived last spring as the new president of Discovery

Networks, Ford moved over to new media. In that position, he presided over the

launch of Discovery's high-definition service, Discovery HD Theater.

"There is no problem with what I'm doing that is causing me to go," Ford

said, adding, "I've done five different jobs in 13 years, and there is a time to

move on."

In his Discovery days, Ford also helmed The Learning Channel and Discovery

Health Channel.

Ford said he doesn't have future plans just yet. Discovery plans to fill his

new-media post in the coming weeks.