Discovery's Ford dons new hat

Discovery Networks U.S. veteran John Ford is shifting from programming to

new media, becoming Discovery's president of new media.

Ford most recently was head of Discovery's content group, charged with

programming for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, The Learning Channel, Travel Channel and the

Discovery digi-nets.

In June, Discovery brought in studio vet Billy Campbell

as president of its U.S. networks. As new-media chief, Ford will head

Discovery's high-definition channel, as well as discovery.com and Discovery's

video-on-demand efforts. He joined Discovery in 1989 and has headed TLC and

Discovery Health Channel.