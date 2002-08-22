Discovery's Ford dons new hat
Discovery Networks U.S. veteran John Ford is shifting from programming to
new media, becoming Discovery's president of new media.
Ford most recently was head of Discovery's content group, charged with
programming for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, The Learning Channel, Travel Channel and the
Discovery digi-nets.
In June, Discovery brought in studio vet Billy Campbell
as president of its U.S. networks. As new-media chief, Ford will head
Discovery's high-definition channel, as well as discovery.com and Discovery's
video-on-demand efforts. He joined Discovery in 1989 and has headed TLC and
Discovery Health Channel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.