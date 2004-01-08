Discovery’s Campbell Defends Irwin

Discovery Networks U.S. chief Billy Campbell said his company is standing by Crocodile Hunter host Steve Irwin, who spurred outrage after holding his baby son in one arm while feeding a crocodile.

Campbell, who said he has had several lengthy conversations with Irwin since the incident, said he doesn’t understand or agree with what Irwin did, but said the Croc Hunter regrets what he did and has apologized.

"We are supporting him, we will continue to air his show," Campbell said Tuesday speaking before TV critics in Los Angeles. "I am sorry it happened, he is sorry it happened and we’re moving on." Campbell said Irwin, who hosts The Crocodile Hunter for Discovery’s Animal Planet, has a long-term deal with Discovery.