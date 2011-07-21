Discovery U.S. Hispanic Names Badillo Director, Programming and Acquisitions
Discovery U.S. Hispanic has named Maria Badillo director
of programming and acquisitions for the company's Spanish-language networks, it
was announced Thursday.
In this role, Badillo will oversee the development of the
networks' programming strategy, while managing the evaluation, acquisition and
scheduling of all content. She will report to Eileen Piñeiro, director of
content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic.
"Maria is an extremely valuable member of our team who
has a keen eye for selecting and drawing out the best resources for growing the
business. This and her extensive industry background and leading edge
experience with the latest technologies make her the ideal candidate for this
position," said Piñeiro.
Badillo was most recently Discovery Networks Latin
America/U.S. Hispanic's branded entertainment producer, where she led the
development of entertainment concepts and programs, as well as managing the
branded entertainment solutions team.
