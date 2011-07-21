Discovery U.S. Hispanic Names Badillo Director, Programming and Acquisitions

Discovery U.S. Hispanic has named Maria Badillo director

of programming and acquisitions for the company's Spanish-language networks, it

was announced Thursday.

In this role, Badillo will oversee the development of the

networks' programming strategy, while managing the evaluation, acquisition and

scheduling of all content. She will report to Eileen Piñeiro, director of

content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic.

"Maria is an extremely valuable member of our team who

has a keen eye for selecting and drawing out the best resources for growing the

business. This and her extensive industry background and leading edge

experience with the latest technologies make her the ideal candidate for this

position," said Piñeiro.

Badillo was most recently Discovery Networks Latin

America/U.S. Hispanic's branded entertainment producer, where she led the

development of entertainment concepts and programs, as well as managing the

branded entertainment solutions team.