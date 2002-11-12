Discovery taps another CBS exec

Another high-level CBS sales executive is joining Discovery Networks U.S. --

Scott McGraw, who was in charge of sports sales for CBS, resigned Monday to join

his former boss, Joe Abruzzese, who joined Discovery three weeks ago to run the

sales operation.

Sources close to CBS said they weren't surprised to see McGraw make the move,

as he had been passed over at CBS to replace Abruzzese, whose job went to

another top in-house sales executive, JoAnn Ross. McGraw's contract was also

said to be up.

Abruzzese said Monday night that it was unclear where McGraw would fit in the

organization but it's likely that McGraw would have direct operating

responsibility for some part of the business. Yet to be finalized also is the

reporting relationship among Abruzzese, McGraw and Bill McGowan, Discovery's top

sales executive before Abruzzese joined the company. The company is on record,

however, as saying McGowan's duties won't be diminished going forward.

As head of sports sales for CBS, McGraw controlled inventory that represented

approximately 45 percent of CBS-TV's ad sales revenue, Abruzzese said. He also

insisted that McGraw's hire did not signal the start of a major raid on CBS

sales talent. "He's the only one," Abruzzese said. "Scott was just too good and

opportunity to pass up."

Abruzzese said he couldn't rule out hiring other CBS salespeople if

they're out looking for new jobs and a slot opens at the Discovery and the fit

is right. But he stressed that he wasn't actively recruiting anyone else at CBS.