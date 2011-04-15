Discovery Studios Signs With Shine, All3 Media, WTFN
Discovery
Communications announced on Friday that it has reached two-year deals
with production groups All3 Media, WTFN and Shine Group.
The
move is part of a new global initiative to develop major content
franchises for its global channels business. Discovery Studios, in
partnership with Discovery Networks in the U.S. and abroad, will work
with the production companies on a non-exclusive basis to develop
original content for Discovery Channel, TLC and other Discovery networks
around the world.
"Our
partnership with these leading global production companies allows
Discovery Communications to continue our leadership in the industry by
offering our viewers the best creative programming available," said Lee
Bartlett, executive vice president, global production management, business & legal affairs.
Discovery Studios has also announced deals with top producers, including Eddie Barbini (Dirty Jobs), Rob Hammersly (Mythbusters) and Daniel Soiseth (America's Next Top Model, Hell's Kitchen) to develop and create content for the company's portfolio of networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.