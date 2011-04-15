Discovery Studios Signs With Shine, All3 Media, WTFN

Discovery

Communications announced on Friday that it has reached two-year deals

with production groups All3 Media, WTFN and Shine Group.

The

move is part of a new global initiative to develop major content

franchises for its global channels business. Discovery Studios, in

partnership with Discovery Networks in the U.S. and abroad, will work

with the production companies on a non-exclusive basis to develop

original content for Discovery Channel, TLC and other Discovery networks

around the world.

"Our

partnership with these leading global production companies allows

Discovery Communications to continue our leadership in the industry by

offering our viewers the best creative programming available," said Lee

Bartlett, executive vice president, global production management, business & legal affairs.

Discovery Studios has also announced deals with top producers, including Eddie Barbini (Dirty Jobs), Rob Hammersly (Mythbusters) and Daniel Soiseth (America's Next Top Model, Hell's Kitchen) to develop and create content for the company's portfolio of networks.