Discovery Special Taps White House Chief Of Staffs

Pasadena,

Calif.--Discovery Channel will go behind the scenes at the White House

with a new special later this year, one

of several Discovery-owned network announcements made during the

company’s 2013 Television Critics Association winter press tour here

Saturday.



Discovery Channel’s

The Presidents’ Gatekeepers, which will premiere later this year,

will feature interviews with 19 White House chiefs of staffs over six

Presidential administrations as they talk about key moments and headed

debates that helped shape history, according

to network officials.



--Animal Planet will focus on the illegal killing of rhinos as part of a three-part miniseries debuting March 7.

Battleground: Rhino Wars follows a South African anti-poaching unit trying to stop the illegal trade of rhino horns, according to

Marjorie Kaplan, president and general manager of Animal Planet.



--Science Channel on Jan. 19 will launch a new series based on the

Stuff You Should Know podcast. The series of the same name

features Discovery employees Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant as create a

“mockumentary” around parts of their popular podcast, said Debbie Adler

Myers, general manager and executive vice president

for Science Channel. The network will also return for a third season

the Ricky Gervais-produced franchise

An Idiot Abroad.

--Investigation Discovery will air a pair of specials in February with a focus on civil rights and racial profiling.

March To Justice, premiering Feb. 25, will feature first-person

recollections from Civil Rights moment luminaries as they discuss the

events that crystallized the 1960’s movement.

The Injustice Files: Hood Of Suspicion, debuting Feb. 13,

looks at three distinct cases that illustrate how self-defense practices discriminate against African Americans, according to Henry Schleiff, president and general manager, Investigation Discovery.

