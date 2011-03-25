Discovery Signs Producer Daniel Soiseth to Long-Term Deal
Discovery Studios announced on Friday the signing of reality TV producer Daniel Soiseth to a long-term, overall deal.
"Daniel
is a celebrated producer whose talent will strengthen Discovery's
ability to develop premium content across Discovery's portfolio of
networks," said Lee Bartlett, interim president, Discovery Studios.
Soiseth's credits include America's Next Top Model, Hell's Kitchen, American Inventor, Big Brother and Amish in the City.
"My
first foray into the business was producing shows for the Discovery
networks and I'm excited to be bringing my experience and original ideas
to Discovery Studios," said Soiseth.
