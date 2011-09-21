Discovery Reups With Netflix for Two Years

Netflix, reeling from a marketing gaffe that could lose it millions of customers, continues to expand its streaming library, announcing Wednesday a two-year renewal with Discovery Communications for several prior-season series and specials from the nonfiction programmer's portfolio.

Under the non-exclusive licensing agreement, Netflix's streaming-only members can watch older TV shows and specials, including an expanded selection of additional seasons of series from Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science and Military Channel.

New shows under the pact are to include Discovery Channel's Man vs. Wild, TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and Animal Planet's River Monsters.

