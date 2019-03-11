Discovery Renews ‘BattleBots’

Robot-fighting series Battlebots will be back for a second season on Discovery Channel and Science Channel this summer. Bite Force, who won in 2018, returns against the likes of Tombstone, Minotaur, Witch Doctor and Bronco.

Chris Rose and Kenny Florian will return to call the action. Faruq Tauheed is back as ring announcer.

“BattleBots is such a fun series and really resonated with both Discovery and Science viewers last year,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual. “We can’t wait to once again work with the amazing teams from Whalerock and BattleBots to make the new season a smashing success.”

Besides the bouts, BattleBots also highlights the design and build of each robot, builder backstories, and their pursuit of the championship. The current series is “a reimagined take,” said Discovery, of the show that originally aired on ABC.

Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling. Wyatt Channell will executive produce for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.