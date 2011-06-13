Discovery Reassesses The Hub
Discovery Communications said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that moves to amend its agreement with toymaker Hasbro regarding the fees it pays for animated programming, could lead to a goodwill writedown for its newest kid's network, The Hub.
Discovery launched the Hub, formerly Discovery Kids, in 60 million homes last October. Hasbro paid $300 million for a 50% interest in the network in 2009.
In a filing regarding a $500 million debt offering, Discovery said that it amended its agreement with Hasbro in May, which caused The Hub to revise the license fees it pays for animated programming.
