Discovery Re-Ups With Comcast

Discovery Networks renewed its carriage deal with number-one cable operator Comcast in a deal that includes the launch of Discovery HD Theater and slate of video-on-demand programming.

Comcast has been eager to slash the license fees it pays to cable networks, but has cut slack to networks who can provide VOD programming.

Discovery will offer 70 hours of programming per month, including shows like Trading Spaces and Monster Garage. Comcast EVP of Marketing Dave Watson said VOD shows are "very important to us" adding that "it’s consistent with our approach to keep giving the customers more."

