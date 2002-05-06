Discovery re-signs McGowan
Ad-sales chief Bill McGowan reupped his contract with Discovery
Communications Inc., and he is adding new duties.
McGowan will now be executive vice president and general manager for U.S. ad
sales and global integrated partnerships, heading DCI's U.S.-based media-sales
group, including its 11 domestic channels and BBC America.
He's also charged with DCI's global ad-sales team and its recently unveiled
high-definition-television and video-on-demand services.
