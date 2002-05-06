Discovery re-signs McGowan

Ad-sales chief Bill McGowan reupped his contract with Discovery

Communications Inc., and he is adding new duties.

McGowan will now be executive vice president and general manager for U.S. ad

sales and global integrated partnerships, heading DCI's U.S.-based media-sales

group, including its 11 domestic channels and BBC America.

He's also charged with DCI's global ad-sales team and its recently unveiled

high-definition-television and video-on-demand services.