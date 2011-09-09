Discovery Picks New Chiefs for Planet Green, Military, Fitness
By MCN Staff
Discovery Communications has named new heads for its Planet Green, Military Channel and Discovery Fit & Health networks.
The company created a new leadership position -- senior vice president of content strategy -- at those networks and placed Marc Etkind in the role at Planet Green, Ed Hersh in the role at Military Channel and Rita Mullin in the role at Discovery Fit & Health.
Discovery said Laura Michalchyshyn, who had been president and general manager at Planet Green and also ran Fit & Health, resigned earlier this summer. Michalchyshyn joined Discovery in 2009 after being GM at Sundance Channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.