Discovery Picks New Chiefs for Planet Green, Military, Fitness

Discovery Communications has named new heads for its Planet Green, Military Channel and Discovery Fit & Health networks.

The company created a new leadership position -- senior vice president of content strategy -- at those networks and placed Marc Etkind in the role at Planet Green, Ed Hersh in the role at Military Channel and Rita Mullin in the role at Discovery Fit & Health.

Discovery said Laura Michalchyshyn, who had been president and general manager at Planet Green and also ran Fit & Health, resigned earlier this summer. Michalchyshyn joined Discovery in 2009 after being GM at Sundance Channel.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.