Discovery Networks Top Beta List of Favorite Cable Channels

Five of Discovery’s networks topped Beta Research’s most recent list of adult viewers' favorite cable channels.

Animal Planet, ID, HGTV, Discovery Channel and Food Network were all named by more than 50% of the respondents to Beta’s survey.

The list is important at a time when distributors.are looking to offer subscribers skinnier bundles in order to hold down prices and slow cord-cutting.

Rounding out the list of the most popular cable channels with viewers were History, ESPN, Fox News Channel, National Geographic Channel and Bravo.

The adults were also asked which networks made them more likely to buy products when they see commercials on those networks.

Number one was Cartoon Network, followed by Nickelodeon.

The rest of the list includes Oxygen, Food Network, HLN, HGTV, E!, OWN, Animal Planet, CMT and Fox News Channel.

The 2020 Beta Brand Identity Study was conducted online during January with a national sample of 3,402 cable subscribers.