Discovery, NBC Terminate Kids-Show Partnership

Discovery and NBC are disbanding their partnership to program the Saturday-morning Discovery Kids on NBC programming block. Beginning in the fall, the Discovery-programmed-and-produced block of shows will no longer run on NBC. Instead, they will run solely on the Discovery Kids channel, which is in 43 million homes.

The two companies had been under a four-year agreement for NBC to run the Discovery kids shows, and both decided not to renew it when it came up, according to a Discovery spokesperson who characterized the decision as “completely mutual” and “based on the needs and priorities” of both parties.

Discovery, she said, will devote the resources previously spent on the block to programming Discovery Kids. No word yet on what NBC plans to run on Saturday mornings in the fall.