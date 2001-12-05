Discovery, NBC near Saturday deal

NBC and Discovery Communications Inc. are expected to seal a deal Wednesday

for Saturday mornings.

Sources said the two companies are finalizing an agreement in which Discovery

will lease three hours of Saturday-morning time from NBC to produce

Discovery-branded kids' programming starting next fall.

Sources said Discovery will pay NBC close to $6 million per year over three

years and also handle ad sales for the kids' block. NBC and Discovery executives

had no comment.

The programming is said to be a mixture of Federal Communications

Commission-friendly science and nonscience series for kids.