Discovery Names Warren CFO

Discovery Communications said Monday that it has named former Liz Claiborne and General Electric executive Andrew Warren as its new senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Brad Singer who had previously announced his intention to step down in March.

Warren will join Discovery on March 26 and will be based at company headquarters in Silver Spring, Md.

As CFO, Warren will be responsible for leading the global financial functions and strategies of the company and will direct all accounting, treasury, budgeting and tax activities. In addition to serving on Discovery's executive committee and contributing to the overall strategic direction of the company, Warren also will oversee Discovery's Media Technology, Production & Operations division, and will represent the company in its three U.S. joint ventures, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, The Hub and 3net. CSS Studios, Discovery's creative post-production sound services company, also will report to Warren.

